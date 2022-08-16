Overwatch 2 players can now merge accounts to get their old gear

Ahead of Overwatch 2’s launch on October 4th, the developers are letting us know how to take advantage of the game’s progression system.

If you play Overwatch across multiple platforms, starting today, you’ll have the option to merge the separate accounts, allowing you to share all the in-game cosmetics you’ve earned as well as progression for the forthcoming battle pass-like system. You can check out the step-by-step instructions and FAQ here.

Be warned: if you have multiple accounts on the same console (y’know, for all those Roadhog bf / Junkrat gf households), you can only merge one account, so be sure you choose the correct one. According to the FAQ, you will be able to unlink a console account from your battle.net account but will not be able to add a new console account for a full year.

In the lead-up to Overwatch 2, the original game is undergoing some fundamental changes. At the end of the Overwatch Remix Vol. 3 event on August 30th, the game’s loot boxes will officially be discontinued. You’ll still be able to earn them as rewards in the game’s many challenges ahead of OW2’s launch when they’ll be gone, but they’ll no longer be available for purchase. Additionally, any unopened loot boxes will have their contents automatically added to your account. Blizzard hasn’t shared when this will happen, so if you wake up one day and see a ton of new cosmetics in your bank, surprise! Overwatch credits (currency with which you could buy cosmetics) and Overwatch League tokens (with which you could purchase OWL-specific skins) will transfer to Overwatch 2, but in the case of tokens, they’ll be phased out in favor of a new, as-yet unrevealed virtual currency.

There’s still some time to get in some good old-fashioned Overwatch before the game is merged and irrevocably changed into Overwatch 2 on October 4th. Unfortunately, there will be no third beta as we close the final months before release. If you missed out on those betas, you can at least get some idea of what the game will look like by watching some Overwatch League.