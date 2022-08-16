Alienware’s new high-speed gaming monitors have a place to hang your headphones

Alienware is releasing a pair of new gaming monitors, including a 25-incher with a 360Hz variable refresh rate and a 27-inch Quad HD option that can overclock to 280Hz. Both monitors sport leaner designs than the brand’s other recent offerings, with smaller bases and slide-out headset stands, giving users more desk real estate for massive desk pads and full-sized keyboards.

The smaller model (AW2523HF) aesthetically does not scream gaming gear: it’s all matte black plastic with a glossy Alienware head logo and the number “25” on the back, which doesn’t light up like the 27-inch (AW2723DF) model does. The 25-inch model is equipped with a Full HD 1080p IPS screen with Vesa AdaptiveSync certification, HDR10 support, and 99 percent of the sRGB spectrum.

With the 27-inch option, Alienware is also adding DisplayHDR 600 certification and a Creator Mode option that gives you 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, as well as full sRGB color space, making it more color accurate if you want to edit videos or photos on it while Steam is closed. The IPS panel’s native refresh rate is 240Hz and also includes both Nvidia G-Sync certification and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, unlike the smaller model that only sports the latter.

As far as connectivity, both models have similar arrangements that include two HDMI 2.0 ports, Type-B USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream with four USB-A downstream ports, line out and headphone jacks, and a DisplayPort 1.4 port. There’s also a joystick control that operates Alienware’s revamped OSD settings screen, and thankfully, the monitors don’t have external power bricks. Unfortunately, there’s no USB-C connectivity for those looking to use these as laptop docking stations for office work.

These displays aren’t especially remarkable compared to Dell / Alienware’s other offerings like the 34-inch curved Alienware QD-OLED, its monster gaming laptop with a 480Hz refresh screen, or 4K VRR monitors with HDMI 2.1 that work well with Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles. But what the new monitors do offer are basic PC gaming needs, great for esports players not looking for extracurricular frills.

Both monitors will come with Dell’s three-year warranty that includes an advance exchange service if you have any problems — including minor bright pixel defects. The 25-inch model will be available on September 7th for $449.99, with the 27-incher available on October 6th for $649.99.