Airbnb accidentally sent tons of Android users a ‘test’ notification

The notification was sent around the world

By Emma Roth
Airbnb
Airbnb sent out the “test” notification early Wednesday morning.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Airbnb lit up Android phones around the globe with a notification that reads: “Test dev.” The apparent blunder occurred early Wednesday morning, and judging by how many users are posting about it on Twitter, it seems like a lot of people received the accidental alert (via 9to5Google).

While I personally don’t have the Airbnb app installed on my phone, my colleague Cameron Faulkner does, and he got the notification at 3:41AM ET this morning. Tapping into the notification leads to the Airbnb app but doesn’t do anything else.

You might’ve received this notification if you have Airbnb installed on Android.
Screenshot: Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

Burger King made a similar mistake last week when it emailed thousands of customers a blank order receipt and said it was caused by an internal processing issue. The “Test dev” notification might’ve been accidentally sent by a developer working on the app, but at least we can say whatever they’re testing over at Airbnb probably works.

