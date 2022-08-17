Netflix’s take on Wednesday Addams is the ultimate transfer student in series’ new trailer

Though Morticia and Gomez Addams’ daughter is best known for her misanthropy, the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming comedy Wednesday from director Tim Burton’s a very useful (and promising) reminder that the morose teen’s always been a social butterfly. While the people Wednesday Addams deigns to grace with her presence might not enjoy her idea of a good time, that’s not to say that she isn’t making a good faith effort to, you know, connect with them.

Wednesday’s first trailer introduces its take on Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) just as she’s being expelled from yet another one of her “normal” schools for terrorizing her fellow students — something neither her mother (Catherine Zeta-Jones) nor father (Luis Guzman) are especially surprised to hear. But while Wednesday’s parents know that she’s simply being herself and protecting her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), they also understand that if their daughter’s ever going to get a solid education, she’s going to need a school that can cater to her unique sensibilities.

It’s clear from the trailer that Nevermore Academy, a curious school run by Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), is a much better fit for Wednesday, what with its classes focused on deadly duels and otherworldly creatures. But what’s harder to tell is whether the rest of Nevermore’s student body’s going to be ready for the madness its newest student will bring to the school when Wednesday hits Netflix this fall.