It’s been a minute since Sony last offered the PlayStation 5 via its digital storefront. The company ran public restocks three days in a row last month, allowing anyone with a PlayStation Network account to line up online for a chance to buy one. And frankly, recent restock events have been fairly easy to breeze through and nab a console. So now is the time to line up, as Sony has a restock going on right now.

Once you wait in the queue and your turn comes around (keep your volume on and you’ll hear a chime) you should be able to shop for one PlayStation 5 console and a selection of accessories and games. While the availability has varied, there’s a good chance the two versions of the console will be available in bundle form with Horizon Forbidden West. The bundle with the disc-equipped PS5 runs $549.99 while the PS5 Digital Edition bundle costs $449.99. Both bundles also come with a digital version of the game. It’s possible there will also be non-bundle options for the console, but they are often in shorter supply.

Be sure to wait out the queue even if the estimated wait is over an hour, namely because many of these restock lines usually end before the estimated wait time. Best of luck on getting your new PS5!

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Sony

Games and accessories you can’t go wrong with

Get your console, get your games, and get your accessories. There are plenty of fantastic titles and accessories for Sony’s next-gen gaming console, but below are a few of our current favorites.

PlayStation Plus (annual membership) $42

$60

30% off PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now prepaid membership cards can still be redeemed toward Sony’s three new tiers of its revised service: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. All of these subscriptions offer online play, with varying degrees of downloadable games included as part of the membership. $42 at Eneba

Demon’s Souls (2020) $70 A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games. $70 at Best Buy