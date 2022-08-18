Google employees circulate petition demanding abortion benefits for contractors

More than 650 Google employees have signed a petition calling on the company to extend abortion-related health benefits to contractors and better protect user privacy in the wake of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

“We, the undersigned, recognize that all Alphabet workers, of all genders, are impacted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade and are disappointed in Alphabet’s response and influence on this ruling,” employees wrote.

After the Supreme Court decision, Google’s chief people officer Fiona Cicconi told employees their health insurance would cover out-of-state medical procedures and said they could apply for relocation without justification.

But the benefits do not extend to Google’s temporary, vendor, or contract workers (TVCs), who make up roughly half of the company’s workforce, according to employees.

“I think for a long time, TVCs have been doing a lot of really important work for Google and getting 0 percent of the recognition, pay, or benefits that Google claims to give employees,” says Emrys Adair, a Google contractor and AWU member. “There’s a lot of disrespect there and a lot of negligence.”

Now, workers are asking that Google extend travel-for-healthcare benefits to TVCs and add seven additional sick days “because workers will need to travel for significant periods to obtain health services.”

On July 1st, Google published a blog post promising to delete location history data for users who visited abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters, and addiction treatment facilities “soon after they visit.” The company also said it would push back on “overly broad demands from law enforcement.”

But employees want the company to go further and ensure Google searches related to abortion access are “never saved, handed over to law enforcement, or treated as a crime.”

The news comes after Facebook gave law enforcement agents in Nebraska private messages between a mother and daughter who allegedly carried out an illegal abortion — leading to felony charges.

The signatories represent less than one percent of Alphabet’s global workforce. But their voices are part of a growing chorus of tech workers who are openly dissatisfied with how their companies have responded to the Supreme Court ruling. At Meta, employees were told to stop discussing Roe v. Wade on internal forums after abortion-related conversations caused “significant disruptions in the workplace,” according to the New York Times.

Read the full petition from Google workers below: