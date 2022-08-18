GeForce Now on Chrome is getting a big upgrade to 1440p and 120fps

Nvidia is upgrading its GeForce Now game streaming service to support 1440p resolution at 120fps in a Chrome or Edge browser. GeForce Now members on the RTX 3080 tier of the service will be able to access the new browser gameplay options today by selecting 1440p on the GeForce Now web version.

Nvidia originally launched its RTX 3080 GeForce Now membership tier last year, offering streams of up to 1440p resolution with 120fps on PCs and Macs or 4K HDR at 60fps on Nvidia’s Shield TV. Previously, you had to download the dedicated Mac or Windows apps to access 1440p resolution and 120fps support, as the web version was limited to 1080p at 60fps.

The RTX 3080 tier is still one of the best game streaming services available thanks to a big improvement in latency, support for ray tracing, and the 120fps option. Expanding these latency, performance, and resolution improvements to Chrome and Edge makes GeForce Now even more accessible, particularly on older devices, Chromebooks, and even Xbox consoles that can access the service through the Edge browser.

Nvidia’s top RTX 3080 tier is available for $19.99 per month or a cheaper six-month membership for $99.99 (that works out to around $16.66 per month). Nvidia is launching this updated web version alongside six additions to GeForce Now this week. Thymesia, Century: Age of Ashes, Clanfolk, Coromon, Hypercharge: Unboxed, and Phoenix Point are all now part of the more than 1,300 titles available on GeForce Now.