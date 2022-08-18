Snap is giving up on its Pixy drone after just four months

Snap just introduced its selfie drone, Pixy, in April, but the company won’t be developing any future versions of the product, according to The Wall Street Journal. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel apparently told employees at a Q&A session about the choice to no longer develop the Pixy line. A source told the publication the company plans to sell the current Pixy, and that model is still available for purchase on the Pixy website.

The Pixy is a small, lightweight drone that’s designed to be more approachable than other drones. The $230 device launches right from the palm of your hand so it can film footage that syncs back to the Snapchat app so you can share it with your friends.

In an interview with The Verge, Spiegel had teased that the company might consider a second iteration. “The goal is really just to get it in people’s hands and have them play around with it,” he said. “And maybe we would make more with version two if people love the original product.” The drone appeared to have a successful launch out of the gate, as shipment times stretched out to months soon after the drone was released. At least for the moment, the drone is available to ship today, according to the Pixy site.

Snap declined to comment.

Update August 18th, 12:18PM ET: Snap declined to comment.