Death Stranding arrives on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass service next week

Microsoft’s official PC Game Pass Twitter account has been teasing the arrival of Death Stranding all week, and now it’s official: Death Stranding arrives on PC Game Pass on August 23rd. Spearheaded by Hideo Kojima, the developer best known for his work on the Metal Gear series, Death Stranding originally launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2019 before its PC release two years ago.

Death Stranding’s arrival on PC Game Pass is a boost to the service, but it doesn’t mean the game is any closer to an Xbox release. Sony published Death Stranding on PlayStation in 2019, but 505 Games publishes the PC port. Sony still controls where Death Stranding lands on console, so it’s unlikely we’ll see it appear on the Xbox version of Game Pass.

sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 16, 2022

special delivery pic.twitter.com/GRTxRbDPEu — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 19, 2022

As Kojima’s first game since Kojima Productions split from Konami in 2015, Death Stranding is an open-world action game that’s set in the US following a catastrophe. You play as a courier that delivers supplies to cities and battles away creates that have appeared on Earth.

It’s no surprise to see Death Stranding appear on PC Game Pass. Microsoft’s official Twitter account for the subscription service has changed its profile picture multiple times this week with images depicting scenes from the game. Kojima Productions is also working with Microsoft on what Kojima previously called the “game I have always wanted to make.” The new IP will use Microsoft’s cloud technology, and Kojima said it’s a “never-before-seen concept.” The new game has no working title or release date, and it’s not clear exactly when we’ll see Kojima’s Xbox Game Studios game.