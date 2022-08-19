Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

On today’s episode, the crew discusses the Android 13 update, the battle between the vertical video apps, and a lightning round of tech news.

Android 13 is here, and newer Pixel phones are able to upgrade to it (my Pixel 3A did not make the cut). The Vergecast discusses why this is Android’s “Snow Leopard” release, how it affects the greater Android phone world, and whether an update like this will convince iOS users to switch.

Later in the show, the topic shifts to social video apps. Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts are all trying to shame you or prevent you from posting your content made in other video apps. The crew discusses creation tools and distribution being tied or locked together and how people may react to this increasing limitation.

There’s a whole lot more discussed in the show — like a fake exhaust sound from an electric vehicle or weird computer monitors — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.