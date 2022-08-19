Jurassic World is making Peacock its dominion

Two versions of Jurassic World: Dominion are coming to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, starting September 2nd. One will be the theatrical cut, which raked in nearly a billion dollars to become the second-biggest movie of the year so far, according to Box Office Mojo. The other will be an extended version, which is 14 minutes longer and will feature “an alternate opening,” according to a press release from Peacock.

According to a recent Cinemablend interview with the movie’s director, Colin Trevorrow, the extended edition was cut down to make sure the movie was less than two and a half hours long.

While it’s definitely a feather in Peacock’s cap (or tail, I suppose) to be the exclusive streaming home for one of the year’s biggest movies, it’s not exactly a surprise. Last year, NBCUniversal said that the “majority” of its theatrical movies would be coming to its streaming service, with many of them arriving 45 days after they appeared in theaters. That isn’t the case for Dominion, though, which was released on June 10th, 84 days before it’ll make its way onto streaming.

You can watch a trailer for the movie, where a raptor gets clotheslined by a metal pole, here.

PS: it makes me very happy that a movie about dinosaurs is coming to a streaming service named after a bird, which is one of the dinos’ closest living relatives.

Disclosure: Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is also an investor in Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.