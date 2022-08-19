Sega reveals every game coming to the Genesis Mini 2, including the controversial Night Trap

Sega has released the full list of Sega Genesis and Sega CD games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini 2, and perhaps one of the more notable titles on the list is the controversial Night Trap.

Night Trap is a full-motion video game originally released in 1992 that has hallmarks of a B-movie horror film. At the time, it was considered violent enough it was cited in a Senate hearing about violent games that eventually led to the creation of the Entertainment Software Rating Board. It was also pulled from sale from Toys R Us. The game got a 25th-anniversary edition in 2017, and on the Sega Genesis Mini 2, you’ll be able to play a port of the original Sega CD release.

The Genesis Mini 2 will have some unreleased games as well

If you’re a longtime Sega superfan or have wanted a good reason to play some of the company’s retro games you might have missed, there’s a wealth of other titles to check out as well. Sonic stans like me might be happy to see Sonic CD and Sonic 3D Blast on the list, and fighting game aficionados can look forward to games like Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers and ClayFighter. The Genesis Mini 2 will also have some unreleased games as well, including Devi & Pii and Star Mobile. You can see the full list in this video from Sega, which we’ve embedded at the top of the post.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is set to be released on October 27th, and it’s available for preorder on Amazon for $99.99. That’s a bit lower than the original $103.80 price that was first listed in July, and it appears that if you’ve already made a preorder, you’ll have to cancel and order again to get the lower price. If you’re interested in getting one, you might want to put in a preorder sooner rather than later — Sega says the Genesis Mini 2 will be in shorter supply in North America than the original Genesis Mini.