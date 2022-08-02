Twitter will tell you if an embedded tweet has been edited

We’re still waiting for Twitter to begin publicly testing its not-an-April-Fools’-joke edit feature, but thanks to some sleuthing from app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, we now have an idea of how edited tweets will look when they’re embedded on a website.

Wong discovered how things could look in two different scenarios. If you’re embedding the most recently edited version of a tweet, you’ll see a “Last edited” message under the text of the tweet. But if the tweet has been edited since it was embedded, you’ll instead see a message indicating that there’s a new version of the tweet that you can see on Twitter proper.

Embedded Tweets will show whether it’s been edited, or whether there’s a new version of the Tweet



When a site embeds a Tweet and it gets edited, the embed doesn’t just show the new version (replacing the old one). Instead, it shows an indicator there’s a new version pic.twitter.com/mAz5tOiyOl — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 1, 2022

Given that Twitter hasn’t officially begun rolling out the edit feature yet, these implementations could change. But they seem like logical ways to let people know if they’re looking at the most recently edited tweet or if they need to jump over to Twitter to see any edits.

When it announced the edit feature in April, Twitter said it would begin testing it with Twitter Blue subscribers in “the coming months.” Though if you want to participate in that test whenever it’s live, you should know that the service just got more expensive for new subscribers. The rate will go up for early adopters in October.

Apple is also exploring ways to make its upcoming iMessage edit feature better for users; in the latest iOS 16 beta, the company added an edit history.