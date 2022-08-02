Netflix’s limited-edition Cowboy Bebop vinyl is a very good boy

Netflix’s gamble on Cowboy Bebop has paid off with dividends for fans. A tweet from Wario64 has revealed a limited-edition vinyl collection of the short-lived series’ soundtrack, featuring new music from Yoko Kanno and The Seatbelts.

Limited Edition Cowboy Bebop 2xLP soundtrack available at Netflix ($160. Music from the Netflix series) https://t.co/2Q3zrCW4B4



limited to 1000 qty, featuring a decadently furry ⁠— and super touchable ⁠— jacket pic.twitter.com/peXMqhY5cw — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 2, 2022

That was always the devil’s bargain with this show. It could have been good (and I maintain that it was decent enough to deserve a second season). It could have been atrocious. (It wasn’t, but there were some really bad moments.) But no matter what it was, it would be worth it to get, and I cannot stress this enough, new Cowboy Bebop music from Yoko Kanno and The Seatbelts.

And now we have it. Produced in collaboration with iam8bit, the soundtrack is a two-LP set featuring red vinyl and a corgi-colored furry jacket complete with Ein’s dog collar. It costs $160, and that’s a lot but still, at risk of repeating myself, new Cowboy Bebop music from Yoko Kanno and The Seatbelts! (And, if $160 is simply too much or vinyl isn’t your thing, you can buy the digital album on Amazon Music for $19 or simply stream it on Spotify.)

Why are you still here? You can get it from Netflix here. Actually, no. Stay a bit because I need time to secure one of the 1,000 copies for myself.