The PlayStation 5 is available right now through Sony

We can’t guarantee you’ll be able to nab the PS5, but there are a few things you can do to give yourself a better shot in the future if you don’t manage to secure one today. For one, most of Sony’s restock events require you to enter an online queue prior to making a purchase, which is why you should make sure you’ve logged into your Sony and PlayStation Network account in advance. You’ll also want to double-check to make sure your credit card details are still accurate. However, don’t get discouraged if today isn’t your lucky day — picking up a PS5 is starting to get easier.
PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now prepaid membership cards can still be redeemed toward Sony’s three new tiers of its revised service: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. All of these subscriptions offer online play, with varying degrees of downloadable games included as part of the membership.