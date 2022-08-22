The PlayStation 5 is available right now through Sony

You’re in luck if you’re still trying to nab a PlayStation 5 as Sony is once again selling the console just days after holding its last restock event. Right now, you can buy the standard, disc-based console with a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99. You’ll also get free shipping if you buy either a PS5 game or select controllers with your purchase.

We can’t guarantee you’ll be able to nab the PS5, but there are a few things you can do to give yourself a better shot in the future if you don’t manage to secure one today. For one, most of Sony’s restock events require you to enter an online queue prior to making a purchase, which is why you should make sure you’ve logged into your Sony and PlayStation Network account in advance. You’ll also want to double-check to make sure your credit card details are still accurate. However, don’t get discouraged if today isn’t your lucky day — picking up a PS5 is starting to get easier.

Accessories that will go along quite nicely with your new PS5

Whether you score a PS5 today or later on, you’re going to need some great games. Here are some of our recommended PS5 titles, as well as a few standout accessories.

PlayStation Plus (annual membership) $43

$60

29% off PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now prepaid membership cards can still be redeemed toward Sony’s three new tiers of its revised service: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. All of these subscriptions offer online play, with varying degrees of downloadable games included as part of the membership. $43 at Eneba

Demon’s Souls (2020) $70 A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games. $70 at Best Buy