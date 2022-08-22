The Game Awards sets a date: December 8th

Mark your calendars and get those predictions in because The Game Awards returns on December 8th. Geoff Keighley’s award show / marketing sizzle reel will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the show’s ninth year.

This is the ninth year for the program in which fans and journalists vote for their choice of winners in categories like Content Creator of the Year and Best Narrative Game.

The hallowed Game of the Year award is also doled out during the ceremony, which inevitably causes weeks of discourse when the wrong (or right, gamers are fickle) game gets chosen or when the winner’s developer gets on stage and does a meme. Last year, the overwhelmingly fun if a little narratively dissonant It Takes Two was chosen as the GOTY over games like Psychonauts 2 and Deathloop. (Those games were only last year? Sheesh.) This year, Elden Ring is the clear GOTY favorite but with God of War: Ragnarok imminent, it may be unseated.

If you can’t wait until December to get some more of that sweet, sweet Keighley-tonin, fret not: Opening Night Live, the kickoff event to Gamescom 2022, is tomorrow at 2PM ET.