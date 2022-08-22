Sony says the PlayStation VR2 is coming in early 2023

Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is coming in “early 2023,” according to posts the company made on Twitter and Instagram. Sony has been trickling information out about the upcoming headset over the past several months, and now we have at least a timeframe for when we can expect to get our hands on the hardware.

While the company released details of the headset’s design earlier this year, it still hasn’t announced a price. It is, however, promising a lot for the PlayStation VR2 — it’ll feature displays that add up to 4K resolution and that can run at 90 or 120Hz, have a 110-degree field of view, and use foveated rendering, which renders certain parts of the image as sharper than others to make things easier for the computer (or, in this case, the PlayStation 5). The company also says it’ll connect to your console with a single USB C cable.

Sony has already announced it will have a lineup of about 20 “major” games available when it launches. The titles include games set in the Horizon and Walking Dead universes, as well as VR versions of No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village.

Unlike the original PlayStation VR headset, the PS VR2 won’t use a camera connected to your console to track your movements. Instead it’ll use inside-out tracking, similar to the Quest 2, where cameras on the headset itself are in charge of the motion tracking. This means that the PS VR2 will also be able to let you see your surroundings while you’re wearing the headset. Sony also says that the PlayStation 5 will let you broadcast yourself playing VR games, though you will have to have a PlayStation HD camera connected.

