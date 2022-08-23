Destiny 2’s Fortnite crossover is official and includes skins, maps, and more

Bungie is teaming up with Epic Games for a Destiny 2 crossover with Fortnite and Fall Guys. The collaboration will see Bungie and Epic Games create skins for Destiny 2 and Fortnite, along with gliders, pickaxes, back blings, and even a Destiny-inspired creative map for Fortnite. Destiny skins will also be available in Fall Guys.

Three Fortnite-inspired skins will appear in Destiny 2, and three Destiny-inspired armor ornaments will appear in Fortnite. The Destiny 2 ornaments will be based on Fortnite’s Drift, Oblivion, and Black Knight skins. In Fortnite, players will be able to run around as Zavala, Exo Stranger, or Ikora thanks to new skins.

The collab goes even further in the Fortnite world, too. There will be glider designs based on Destiny sparrow designs, alongside Destiny-inspired pickaxes and back blings. Bungie and Epic Games have also worked on a creative map that’s based on Javelin-4 from Destiny 2, and it includes a Control game mode that’s similar to what’s available in Destiny 2’s Crucible player-vs-player mode.

Details of the collaboration originally leaked over the weekend, and it’s not the first time Bungie has added crossover content to Destiny 2. Bungie celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special content drop that included Halo-like guns in Destiny 2. The 30th Anniversary pack for Destiny 2, released late last year, included a Magnum-like sidearm, alongside a Battle Rifle-like pulse rifle in the looter shooter.

Bungie unveiled the Fortnite crossover during its Destiny 2 showcase stream today, where the game developer also announced its plans for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the next DLC and major step in the ongoing Destiny story. Lightfall will pick up where The Witch Queen left off and follow the story of The Witness, a mysterious humanoid villain who commands an armada of Black Fleet ships.