Destiny 2 arrives on Epic Games Store with free 30th Anniversary pack

Destiny 2 is arriving on the Epic Games Store today. The latest expansion of Bungie’s looter shooter comes just as Epic and Bungie announce a special Destiny 2 and Fortnite crossover that will involve skins, maps, and more. The expansion to the Epic Games Store will also see Destiny 2’s recent 30th Anniversary go free on the Epic Games Store.

Bungie will also make The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and other DLCs free for a week across all available Destiny 2 platforms. Stadia, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players will all be able to access previous DLCs for the week to coincide with the Epic Games Store launch.

Bungie’s move to the Epic Games Store is part of a broader expansion for Destiny 2 across digital game stores and platforms. Destiny 2 originally debuted on Battle.net in 2017 before moving to Steam in 2019, and it also launched on the Microsoft Store last year.

Bungie announced earlier this year that Destiny 2 would remain on existing platforms as part of Sony’s acquisition of the studio and that it would also “expand to new platforms.” We’re still waiting to hear whether Destiny 2 might one day appear on the Nintendo Switch through cloud gaming or if Bungie plans to eventually allow Steam Deck owners to access the game instead of the threat of a ban.