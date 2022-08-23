Galadriel takes no prisoners in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s newest trailer

Almost as if in response to House of the Dragon’s fixation with the brutalization of its female characters, the latest trailer for Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a reminder that a woman’s place can also be on the battlefield.

Though The Rings of Power’s an ensemble show spotlighting many of the historic figures who rose up to fight Sauron as he first began coming into power during Middle Earth’s Second Age, it’s also an exploration of how Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) became a legend. In the new trailer, it’s the death of Galadriel’s brother — likely her elder brother Finrod (Will Fletcher) — that pushes her to pick up a sword and set out on an adventure that brings her face to face with people like Dwarven Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), one of the show’s hobbit-like beings known as harfoots.

More than any one specific thread, the trailer puts a particular emphasis on how all of the different groups living in Middle Earth can sense that something is deeply wrong in the world and that the time for them to do something about it is nigh.

While the trailer does a good job of conveying the grand sense of scale The Rings of Power’s going for, it’s also a reminder of how dense and intricate narratives set in this world tend to be — something that could easily make the show a delight or a chore to get through when it hits Amazon Prime on September 1st.