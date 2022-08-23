Sony’s PlayStation 5 has not been nearly as hard to get as it once was. With a mix of increased supply and easing demand, it’s almost easy to get one — even if you don’t yet see rows of them in stock at USA stores. However, Walmart is running another one of its restock events for paying Walmart Plus subscribers. The major retailer will have the standard disc-equipped PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549 today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.

Since Sony itself has been running frequent restocks of the Horizon bundle several times a week, and with some of them having availability windows stretching into the next day, it feels a little backward to pay Walmart extra money just to get the console. Granted, if you already subscribe to Walmart Plus for its shopping benefits or recently announced streaming perks and you also want a PS5 bundle, here’s your chance. If the Sony restocks are any indicator, you may have much less competition this time around.

For those of you jumping on this one, be sure to sign in to your Walmart Plus account ahead of time. Remember, you have to have a paid account, which at a minimum costs $12.95 for one month of membership. Be sure to refresh the Walmart listing right as it’s scheduled to start, and be persistent if you get any errors or early out-of-stock messages.

