Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has finished posting daily Ultimate screenshots

Masahiro Sakurai will no longer be posting a daily screenshot of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Twitter, he announced Monday evening. He’s already teasing another project of some kind, though it apparently won’t be something we’ll see daily.

“This concludes the daily Smash Ultimate screens I’ve been posting since Dec. 2019. Thank you for your support!” he said in a tweet. “However...I’ve been thinking about starting something new. (This time it won’t be daily, though.)” He encourages fans to check back “around this time tomorrow” for more information, so if you want to be the first to learn what’s in the works, you might want to keep an eye on his feed at about 11PM ET.

While his language is vague enough that it could suggest a brand-new game, I’m not getting my hopes up. For someone who has become legendary for hosting elaborate video presentations detailing the finer points of new Smash characters, I just don’t think he’d drop the details of a new game on Twitter. My guess is that he’ll be doing another series of Twitter posts of some kind. But if it is going to be a new game, I’m personally dreaming it’s a Meteos sequel.

While we wait for him to announce whatever is next, I highly recommend just scrolling through Sakurai’s Twitter feed to see some of the Smash screenshots he’s taken. They’re often silly or reference video game history in a fun way, and since he’s been posting them for years, there’s a lot to scroll through. While you’re there, you can also see his made-to-order game console shelves, where he lays his Nintendo Switch dock horizontally, and watch videos of his adorable cat.