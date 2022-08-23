Avatar is returning to theaters to remind you what Avatar is about

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to release this December, but it has a pretty major problem: it’s a sequel to a film that came out 13 years ago. Meanwhile, most of us can barely remember what happened on last week’s episode of She-Hulk — when Avatar 2 hits theaters, there could be a lot of confusion if characters start talking about unobtanium, Toruks, RDA, or the Noble Clyde Boudreaux. (One of those things isn’t actually in the movie — see if you can guess which one.)

James Cameron and crew, however, have come up with a solution: rerelease the first Avatar in theaters. According to a trailer released on Tuesday, the 2009 movie is coming back to theaters for two weeks starting September 23rd and will be shown in “all formats,” including IMAX, 4K / HDR, and — of course — 3D.

Check out the brand-new poster to celebrate the return of #Avatar. Presented in immersive IMAX 3D September 23. pic.twitter.com/B6J5HpYcvG — IMAX (@IMAX) August 23, 2022

That last point is a big one. Sure, people could watch it at home to catch up before heading out to see the new one, but almost nobody is going to have the equipment to actually watch it in the way it was meant to be watched, with a pair of 3D glasses strapped to their face. With the rerelease, you’ll be able to get that full experience like it was 2009 again, without having over a decade to forget all the jargon and world-building. (Well, almost the full experience — you won’t have the “pleasure” of listening to “Boom Boom Pow” or “Poker Face” on the radio as you drive home from the theater to write an angry forum post about James Cameron making “unobtanium” a real plot point in a sci-fi movie.)

Movies coming back to theaters to prepare you for a sequel isn’t necessarily a new phenomenon — I remember attending a screening of Batman Begins and The Dark Knight on The Dark Knight Rises’ opening night, and some theaters have done similar things for Marvel movie releases. Even James Cameron’s no stranger to the theatrical rerelease; Titanic has come back to theaters before and is set to do so again next year — though, obviously, that’s not because it’s getting a sequel. For most movies, though, seeing the prequels is a luxury; because of how complex Avatar was and how long it’s been since it was released, it kind of feels like required reading this time.