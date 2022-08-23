Quest VR owners have new Meta logins to use instead of Facebook

Meta will now allow users of its Quest VR headsets to log in with a new Meta account instead of a Facebook account, the company announced on Tuesday. The company had said in July that this change would be rolling out in August, and it marks a shift from an unpopular policy announced in 2020 that required users to log in to their headsets with a Facebook account instead of a separate Oculus account.

Users can create Meta accounts through the Meta mobile app using an email address, Facebook account, or Instagram account. Once you create a Meta account, you’ll need to set up a linked Meta Horizon social profile that will be used in VR. As with Facebook accounts before, you’ll need one of these accounts to use a Quest headset.

“Our new Meta account structure gives you more flexibility and control, letting you choose how you do and don’t show up—and whether Facebook and / or Instagram is part of your experience in VR and other surfaces where you use your Meta Horizon profile,” Meta says in its blog post. If you want to set up a Meta account, the company has instructions in the blog post and in a video.

While the change does mean that you won’t have to use a Facebook account with your Quest VR headset, as my colleague Adi Robertson pointed out in July, you’ll still have to give Meta a lot of personal information while making a Meta account. So if you have some concerns about giving that personal info to Meta just to use your Quest headset, these new Meta accounts don’t exactly solve that problem.

If you are still using an Oculus account, you’ll be able to do so until January 1st, 2023. After that date, you’ll need to make a Meta account. The company says the option to make a Meta account and a Meta Horizon profile is rolling out now, so if you aren’t able to just yet, you should be given the option soon.