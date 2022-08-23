Return to Monkey Island will be released on International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Return to Monkey Island, the new entry in the popular point-and-click series from Ron Gilbert, will be released on September 19th, which just so happens to be International Talk Like a Pirate Day, according to a trailer shown at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event. The game will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Gilbert first teased the game this year in what appeared to be an April Fools’ joke, but a few days later, it turned out that he actually wasn’t kidding. The new game is a direct follow-up to The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, though, in an interview with The Verge, Gilbert and Dave Grossman hinted the game could include canon from other games in the series.

Those who preorder the game will get a free set of horse armor, which seems to be an ode to the infamous horse armor DLC from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The horse armor has “no practical use in-game,” according to the announcement trailer.