Sony’s new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller takes on the Xbox Elite

Sony has just announced a new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller. The “high performance” controller is fully customizable, much like the Xbox Elite controller. Sony appears to have the best features from the Scuf and Elite controllers, with removable analog thumbsticks, rear buttons, changeable stick caps, and multiple control profiles.

The DualSense Edge allows owners to change out stick caps for three types: standard, high dome, and low dome. There are also two swappable back buttons (half-dome or lever) that can be mapped to any other buttons, much like typical paddles. You can even replace the stick modules, which is a great advantage over the Xbox Elite. These will be sold separately.

Sony has also added adjustable trigger hair locks at the rear. These locks are ideal for players who want to physically lock their triggers to half-pull and adjust the travel distance. You can also remap or deactivate button inputs and tweak stick sensitivity and dead zones.

Much like other customizable controllers, you can save multiple control profiles, which is ideal when you’re switching games regularly. Sony has even added an on-controller interface with a dedicated function button that lets you quickly switch between profiles, adjust volume and chat balance, and access profile settings to tweak the controller during a game.

You’ll even get a braided USB-C cable with the DualSense Edge, which includes a connector housing that locks into the controller. There’s also a carrying case, much like the Xbox Elite, that keeps all the components in one place and can charge the controller via USB when it’s stored.

Sony has only teased the DualSense Edge controller during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and there is no confirmed release date or pricing yet. The DualSense Edge isn’t launching imminently, though. “In the months ahead, we look forward to sharing more details about the DualSense Edge wireless controller, including launch timing, and can’t wait to see how the PS5 community unlocks the full potential of the controller’s customization options,” says Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of PlayStation platform experience.