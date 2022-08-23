Gearbox’s New Tales from the Borderlands launches in October

Gearbox’s new Tales from the Borderlands game, which is just called New Tales from the Borderlands, will be released on October 21st, the studio announced Tuesday at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event. The game will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The original Tales from the Borderlands is a narrative adventure game that was originally made by Telltale Games. This sequel will have a new storyline and new characters, and some of the team that worked on the first Tales from the Borderlands are back for this entry, Gearbox Entertainment founder Randy Pitchford said onstage at Opening Night Live.

Gearbox had revealed earlier this year that a Tales from the Borderlands follow-up was in the works for sometime in 2022. But the fact that we learned more at Opening Night Live wasn’t a total surprise, as an Amazon listing for New Tales from the Borderlands appeared last week.

Gearbox is also working on a film adaptation of Borderlands. The movie has some big names attached, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, and Jack Black.