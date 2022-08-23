 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gotham Knights is coming out a bit sooner than expected

The game’s release date has moved up to October 21st

By Jay Peters
Harley Quinn in Gotham Knights.
Image: WB Games

Gotham Knights, an open-world RPG set in the Batman universe, will be available just a little bit sooner than we originally knew. The game was set to be released on October 25th, but now it’s coming out on October 21st, according to a trailer that debuted at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live show.

In Gotham Knights, you’ll play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood to protect Gotham City from many famous Batman villains. The trailer’s description mentions Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and the Court of Owls, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you run into more in the course of the game. The game is playable solo or with one other person.

Gotham Knights, from Warner Bros. Games Montreal, was originally set to be released in 2021 but was delayed to 2022. Other DC games in the works include Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was delayed from 2022 to spring 2023, and a Wonder Woman game that will feature Monolith Productions’ Nemesis System from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

