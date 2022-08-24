Check out The Last of Us Part 1 remake’s launch trailer

As The Last of Us slowly becomes Naughty Dog’s Grand Theft Auto V or Skyrim, there’s now a trailer to go with the PlayStation 5 remake of the game.

The launch trailer of The Last of Us Part 1 retreads old ground covered by the 2013 and 2014 PlayStation hit with prettier, grittier graphics. We can now see individual bits of gray matter when Ellie brains a guy with an arrow, and blood splatters so detailed it’d make Dexter very, very happy.

The arrival of the launch trailer neatly coincides with the first glimpse of the HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us starring Pedro Pascal, who’s quickly making a name for himself as TV’s favorite found family dad who will wreck your shit. Starring opposite Pascal’s Joel is his Game of Thrones co-star Bella Ramsey, who made a name for herself portraying the feisty Lyanna Mormont — the only worthwhile new character in the last few seasons of the show.

Due out September 2nd, the remaster of The Last of Us Part 1 offers new bits and bobs designed for the PS5 like haptic feedback, 3D audio, and a host of combat and accessibility enhancements. Development is also underway for a PC version of the game, with a date on that still forthcoming.