Obsidian’s old-timey Pentiment gets a November release date

Pentiment, the new narrative game from Microsoft’s Obsidian Entertainment that looks like medieval art come to life, will be released on Xbox and PC on November 15th. Microsoft first announced the game during its recent Xbox Showcase but, at the time, only provided an open-ended “November 2022” release window.

Obsidian, which is known for games like Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II and Fallout: New Vegas, describes Pentiment as a “narrative-adventure game” that takes in 16th-century Bavaria. “You will take on the role of Andreas Maler, a very clever journeyman artist who gets caught up in a series of murders and scandals that spans 25 years in the fictional town of Tassing and Kiersau Abbey,” Obsidian’s Mikey Dowling said in a blog post about the release date news.

To me, what’s really intriguing about Pentiment is the game’s art, and I highly encourage you to watch the announcement trailer from the Xbox Showcase to see it in motion. It kind of reminds me of Card Shark, which had a similarly distinctive style that I also loved.

Pentiment is also notable for being one of just a few Xbox console exclusives coming out this year. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscriber, you can now preinstall it so you can play the game when it launches, or if you’d like to buy the game separately, you can preorder it for $19.99.