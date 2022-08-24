Next-day streaming of NBC shows like Law & Order and SNL jumps from Hulu to Peacock next month

If you’re used to getting your fill of Saturday Night Live and Law & Order on Hulu, all that’s going to change on September 19th. From then on, next-day premieres from NBC land on Peacock as part of the streaming service’s plan to consolidate NBC-branded content on its home platform.

Peacock terminated its content-sharing deal with Hulu back in March to prepare for its plans to exclusively secure more of its own content. This includes shows like One Chicago, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Voice.

The platform already streams next-day episodes from the NBC-owned Bravo, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Below Deck, Top Chef, and Southern Charm. NBC has also made one of its longest-running shows, Days Of Our Lives, a Peacock exclusive, but it has had trouble getting people to stay on the service for more than just the Olympic Games, the NFL, and The Office.

Peacock’s subscriber count stayed flat at 13 million this past quarter

To help bolster its offerings, NBC signed off on a deal with Universal Pictures last year to get the studio’s films on Peacock 45 days after they premiere in theaters throughout 2022. Peacock also has the rights to the John Wick franchise and will debut a John Wick prequel in 2023.

On top of that, it has secured two versions of Jurassic World Dominion — the original movie and an extended version — which will be exclusively available starting September 2nd, and it will stream Halloween Ends starring Jamie Lee Curtis the same day it releases in theaters on October 14th.

In July, NBC’s parent company Comcast reported that Peacock’s subscriber count stayed flat at 13 million despite having what it says was “extraordinary programming” during the quarter. Peacock has only managed to add 4 million paid subscribers since the end of 2021.

Despite a lack of meaningful subscriber growth in the previous quarter, Peacock president Kelly Campbell remains optimistic about the two-year-old service’s future. “We are feeling really good about the trends that we’re seeing in our subscriber trajectory right now,” Campbell said in an interview with Deadline. “As we move towards bringing our content exclusively next day to Peacock, we’ll be putting some special subscription offers in the market to help ease that transition for consumers.”

