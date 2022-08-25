Walmart is expanding its Walmart Plus InHome program, adding Chamberlain’s myQ smart garage door controller technology to its list of in-home / in-garage delivery partners. Starting in September, Walmart Plus InHome delivery customers can have their groceries securely delivered into their garage if they have a myQ smart garage door controller. And if they don’t have one, the company will install one for free.

Walmart’s in-home delivery service currently works with the Level Lock smart lock and the Aladdin Connect Genie smart garage door opener, as well as any keypad-controlled lock or garage door. Even without the free offer, partnering with Chamberlain will greatly expand the number of customers who are equipped to use the service; The Chamberlain Group claims its myQ technology is installed in one in five households in America.

Chamberlain myQ was a launch partner for Amazon’s in-garage delivery service, Amazon Key, and still works with that program.

With the myQ integration, the Walmart delivery person gets one-time access to the garage via a myQ-connected device, such as a myQ smart garage control hub or a myQ smart garage door opener. You don’t share any codes or apps, and the delivery person will close the door when they leave.

The Walmart Plus service costs $12.95 a month / $98 a year, and unlimited InHome delivery is an extra $7 a month or $40 per year, $138 annually for both. The delivery person can also pick up any returns.

As part of the partnership, myQ is offering a free “technology upgrade” to make any garage door compatible with the delivery. According to Chamberlain, both new and existing subscribers to Walmart Plus InHome are eligible for a free installation of a myQ smart garage control hub (which regularly costs $29.99).

Walmart’s InHome Delivery service is currently available in Dallas, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, and Chicago, among other cities (you can check here to see if it’s in your area). Earlier this year, Walmart said it planned to expand InHome Delivery to reach 30 million US homes by the end of 2022.