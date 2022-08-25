The Umbrella Academy’s upcoming season 4 will be its last

Though Netflix has picked up The Umbrella Academy for a fourth season that will continue the story of the Hargreeves family, the next chapter will be the series’ last.

Netflix announced today that its live-action adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s The Umbrella Academy will come to an end with its upcoming fourth season that will see all of the series’ core cast returning to reprise their roles.

In a statement to Variety, showrunner Steve Blackman said that The Umbrella Academy’s fourth season would bring the Hargreeves’ journey to a “fitting end” after season 3 left the siblings stuck without their powers in a new timeline. While Netflix’s take on The Umbrella Academy’s already outpaced the comics it’s based on, Blackman’s shared that he knows some of where Way wants to take the Hargreeves in the books, and it stands to reason that we’ll see some of that in season 4. Currently, there’s no word on when production for The Umbrella Academy’s fourth season will begin.