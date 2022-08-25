Sony hikes price of PS5 in Europe, Japan, and more

Sony is increasing its PS5 prices in the UK, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, and Canada. Prices are jumping by 10 percent in Europe, and by around 6 percent in the UK as inflation rates impact Sony and many other companies. While Sony is increasing PS5 prices in many parts of the world, it says there won’t be a price increase in the US.

“We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries,” explains Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada.”

The new prices are effective immediately, the exception being the Japan increase which will go into effect on September 15th. While Sony is increasing PS5 prices, the supply situation is still a problem in many markets. “Our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come,” says Ryan.

Here are the new PS5 prices:

Europe:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99 (€499.99 before)

PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99 (€399.99 before)

UK:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99 (£449.99 before)

PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99 (£359.99 before)

Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022):

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (¥49,980 before)

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (¥39,980 before)

China:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan (¥3,899 yuan before)

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan (¥3,099 yuan before)

Australia:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95 (AUD $749.95 before)

PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95 (AUD $599.95 before)

Mexico:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999 (MXN $13,999 before)

PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499 (MXN $11,499 before)

Canada: