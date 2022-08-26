Watch some robots assemble and test Samsung’s newest foldables

Samsung made big strides with last year’s foldables in terms of durability — the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 were the first devices in the series to offer serious water resistance and an IPX8 rating. This year’s phones aren’t a whole lot tougher, but the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are still something of an engineering marvel. We got a glimpse at the foldable assembly line last year, and as the newest Flip and Fold go on sale today, Samsung is giving us another peek at how the sausage is made. And it’s pretty flippin’ cool.

The video — spotted by XDA Developers — mostly features the Fold 4, starting from the moment its back cover is pressed into place and ending with a look at the folding phone dunk tank. Along the way, various functions are tested, like its response to the S Pen and wireless connectivity. It gets a camera autofocus test by bringing a grid of white lights into focus, and another robot presses its side keys repeatedly — kind of rude, really.

It’s neat to get a peek behind the curtain, but it’s hard to say that it inspires tons of confidence in the Z Fold or Z Flip’s long-term durability. It’s one thing to roll off the assembly line with a passing grade, but it’s another thing entirely to stand up to multiple years of daily use in the hands of a real, live human. If you’re picking up a Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 today, maybe it’s a good idea to add that Samsung Care Plus plan to your cart, too.