Trademark filings point to ‘Reality’ branding for Apple’s mixed reality headset

Trademark filings spotted by Bloomberg suggest Apple might incorporate “Reality” in the name and branding of its long-rumored mixed reality headset. Three separate filings show trademarks for “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor,” matching the realityOS name that cropped up in Apple’s code and a trademark application that potentially refers to the headset’s operating system.

The applications weren’t filed by Apple itself, but by a company called Immersive Health Solutions, LLC. Companies like Apple often use the names of shell companies when filing for a patent or trademark to help keep their plans private. But, as Bloomberg points out, the Delaware-based Immersive Health Solutions was registered by Corporation Trust Co. — another shell company that also appeared on the realityOS trademark.

In addition to the US, applications were also filed in the EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, and Uruguay. All three filings mention “virtual and augmented reality headsets, goggles, glasses, and smartglasses.” It’s possible that the “Reality One” trademark refers to the name of the headset itself, while “Reality Pro” indicates a spec-boosted version that Apple has planned down the road, in line with the same “Pro” moniker Apple applies to its higher-end devices. Meanwhile, the name “Reality Processor” may allude to the headset’s processing unit, which is rumored to be an M2 chip.

The applications surfaced just a little over a week before Apple’s “Far Out” event, but it’s unlikely that the mixed reality headset will make an appearance. The headset is rumored to allow for both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences and games, including VR versions of Apple Maps and FaceTime, and potentially even experiences based on Hollywood movies. Apple’s board of directors reportedly got to try out the headset back in May, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts it won’t hit the market until January 2023.