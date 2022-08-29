HP’s new 4K business webcam uses AI to keep your whole team in the frame

HP has a new webcam that feels familiar and uses AI to keep you and your fidgeting guests in the frame during meetings. The $199.99 HP 965 4K Streaming webcam is the company’s new business-oriented model that contains a Sony Starvis CMOS sensor, similar in spec (and price) to Dell’s 4K webcam offering, Elgato’s Facecam, and Razer’s Kiyo Pro. A home office 960 version is available in white but, according to HP spokesperson Christine Wahl, has identical specs, and after initially appearing on HP’s website with a $50 discount, the 960 is now priced identically with the 965.

Those webcams have similar tracking abilities, just like the following abilities found in Logitech’s StreamCam (one of the best webcams our colleague Cameron tested) and Apple’s Center Stage. The company touts this camera’s tracking as a part of the HP Presence tools it offers for “more thoughtful, human collaboration technology,” and it has to be connected to a host PC with the HP Accessory Center software running for them to work. Assuming you actually like the effect and you opted for HP’s new monitor with IPS Black, for example, over the Z24m with an integrated webcam and similar tech, it’s another way to get it set up on your desk or in your office.

HP put in an 18mm f/2.0 lens in front, and the camera can capture 4K at 30 fps or FHD at 60 fps. The company claims the camera provides a “true-to-life” look with its color correction and HDR capabilities. There are also dual microphones, similar to Dell’s 2K webcam, that provide better noise reduction and clarity.

The webcam can be mounted on your monitor, tripod, or stand on any surface. It comes with a privacy cover and a removable USB-A cable. It also has a 360-degree swivel, and it’s got a top hinge that can rotate the camera 90 degrees downward. During presentations, it can apply a keystone correction effect when presenting documents on camera.