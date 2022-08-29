AMD won’t change launch pricing for Ryzen 7000 series, according to new leak

AMD is expected to launch four CPUs in its Ryzen 7000 series (the “X” line) this evening, and a few hours ahead of the announcement, the pricing has already leaked. According to Wccftech’s sources, the prices of the upcoming desktop chips will be as follows:

Ryzen 9 7950X - $799 US

$799 US Ryzen 9 7900X - $549 US

$549 US Ryzen 7 7700X - $449 US

$449 US Ryzen 5 7600X - $299 US

These prices, as Wccftech correctly notes, remain unchanged from the prices of the Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 lineup, which also ranged from $299 to $799 at release. The 7000 series is the direct successor to the 5000 desktop series — the 6000 series (currently trickling out in certain laptop models) skipped the desktop chips.

Much of what we know about these upcoming Ryzen 7000 CPUs comes from AMD’s Computex keynote earlier this year. They’re set to be the first desktop CPUs based on a 5nm process. They’re also the first AMD chips to boast boost clocks over 5GHz — the CPU matched the 5.5GHz output of Intel’s flagship Core i9-12900KS in a run of Ghostwire: Tokyo onstage.

The pricing, if confirmed, would not come as a surprise — the Ryzen 5000 generation was widely considered to be priced high at release, and the new generation brings a significant increase in clock speed. Still, some PC enthusiasts may see $300 for a six-core part as a bad deal since Intel’s competing Core i5-12400 part has a suggested retail price of under $200, and AMD’s own Ryzen 7 5700X (an eight-core chip from the last generation) can currently be found all over the place for under $300. That’s especially true since Ryzen 7000 buyers will also need to shell out for a new motherboard — the new chips are no longer compatible with the AM4 platform.

We’ve reached out to AMD for comment on this pricing leak.