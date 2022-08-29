Amazon is doing something called ‘Android Days’ with a great price on the Pixel 6A

Just when you were getting ready to wish your loved ones happy Honda Days, Amazon went and threw a new commercial holiday on our calendars: Android Days. Today is apparently the first day of Android Days, and as cringe-inducing as that sounds, there are actually some really good deals to be had, starting with our favorite midrange Android phone of the year: the Google Pixel 6A. Usually $449, it’s marked down to $369 right now — a discount of $80.

You don’t need to be a Prime member to get the deal, and naturally, you can find some good prices on other Android phones, like the OnePlus Nord N20 5G — marked down from $299 to $259. It’s a great option if you’re looking to spend a bit less than midrange prices, and it offers fast wired charging, too. On the other side of the price scale, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is marked down significantly from $799 to $649. Given that the S23 is shaping up to be a pretty minor update, picking up its predecessor at a discount might not be a bad move.

Android Days is a 48-hour-long event, so you have a little bit of time to think it over. And if you’d rather not deal with Amazon, you can still get a really good price on the Pixel 6A directly from Google: it’s offering $300 off if you trade in your old phone. Judging by the fact that a Pixel 3A with a cracked screen qualifies for a $295 credit, Google is being fairly generous with its allowances for age and condition.