Google adds a tag to identify Asian-owned businesses in Search and Maps

Google is adding a label to help searchers easily find businesses that self-identify as Asian-owned. Google’s addition of business attributes that highlight identity popped up first with tags for women-led businesses in 2018. Later that year, Google added labels to distinguish veteran-owned businesses on searches and Maps.

In July 2020, Google introduced its label to focus searches seeking Black-owned businesses, in September 2021, Google added a Latino-owned tag, and most recently in June, the company added LGBTQ-led businesses to the list. Asian-owned businesses will be identified by a red and orange flower.

Like we’ve seen with the other tags, now searchers can easily find Asian-owned businesses through a Google search and via Google Maps. Business owners who have already created a verified business listing with Google can add the label by opting in, and can also opt-out at any time.

Google’s move to assist in identifying Asian-owned businesses comes after Yelp added labeling for Asian-owned businesses in April 2021. In a blog post announcing the new tag, product manager Leanne Luce pointed out a partnership to help thousands of Asian-owned small businesses gain digital skills, and how Google is doing this to stand in support against violent acts that have targeted the Asian community, and COVID-related business closures over the last couple of years.