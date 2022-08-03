Microsoft Teams is now fully optimized for Macs with M1 or M2 chips

Microsoft has created a native version of its Microsoft Teams client for Macs with M1 or M2 chips. The software giant has developed a native Apple Silicon version of Microsoft Teams that should include performance benefits for Mac users with the latest M1 or M2 chips, and it’s rolling out over the coming months.

“For Mac users, this means a significant boost in performance, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience even when using multiple high-resolution monitors during calls or meetings,” says Anupam Pattnaik, a member of the Microsoft Teams product marketing team, in a blog post.

Teams on Apple Silicon has been a highly-requested feature

The existing version of Microsoft Teams has been running as a regular app using Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulation, and native support for Teams on Apple Silicon has been a highly requested feature. While all Mac users of Teams will eventually be automatically upgraded to this new app update, the rollout will take place over months rather than days or weeks.

“The generally available (GA) version of the native Teams app on Mac with Apple silicon is being rolled out to customers in increments over the coming months,” explains Pattnaik. If you don’t want to wait for the update to hit your machine, a beta has been available for a few months now.

The native version of Microsoft Teams for Apple Silicon comes nearly two years after Microsoft released native versions of Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and OneNote for M1 Macs.