Pokémon’s new yeast-powered bread dog raises some big questions

Whenever there’s a new Pokémon game reveal, there’s a brief but wonderful moment when the fanbase gets together to collectively hyper-fixate on one pokémon in particular. They are enamored of the ‘mon’s cuteness or weirdness, and they profess all kinds of love and affection up to and including a life-pact. For Sword and Shield, that pokémon was Yamper, the corgi ‘mon. Now for Scarlet and Violet, it’s Fidough.

Humans are delightfully simple creatures. We love bread, and we love dogs. Everything about Fidough has been surgically crafted by The Pokémon Company in order to exploit humanity’s love for carbs and canines. Even the name, Fidough, is meant to make it more appealing, capitalizing on humanity’s love for bad but clever puns. (Bravo localization team, bravo!)

Look at this guileless gob! It breathes yeast! It makes bread and alcohol! Of course we are going to lose our minds over this thing. Here’s its official description:

Fidough’s moist, smooth skin has elastic qualities and is both firm and soft at the same time. When these Pokémon become excited, they intimidate their opponents by puffing up their bodies to appear bigger.​ Fidough ferments things in its vicinity using the yeast in its breath. Said yeast is useful for cooking, so this Pokémon has been protected by people since long ago.

Because Fidough is the newest of the pokémon-we-are-not-sure-if-we’re-supposed-to-eat types, it has staff at The Verge asking all kinds of questions.

Antonio Di Benedetto wonders if Fidough sheds hair or breadcrumbs.

Cameron Faulkner asks what does it poop and if it’s fully baked when it’s born.

Andrew Webster ponders man’s oldest question, asking: if you put a Dugtrio on a Fidough, is it a sandwich?

From its look to its description to the questions its existence provokes, Fidough is a perfect creature. The Pokémon Company done it again.