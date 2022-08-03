She-Hulk episodes will debut on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will now be debuting one day later than previously expected and is shifting to Thursday airdates instead of the typical Wednesday premieres for Disney Plus shows. She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, will begin streaming on August 18th, and new episodes will stream on Thursdays, Disney announced.

Disney Plus shows originally aired on Fridays, but the company moved Loki to Wednesdays and, soon after, said other original series would premiere on Wednesdays as well. But She-Hulk’s shift isn’t the first time Disney has moved things around; the company changed Obi-Wan Kenobi’s premiere to a Friday but aired subsequent episodes on Wednesdays. And next month, Disney plans to debut Growing Up and Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory on Thursday, September 8th, while the new Disney Plus exclusive season of Dancing With the Stars will begin airing on Monday, September 19th.

Disney isn’t the only streamer experimenting with its release models. Netflix used to be renowned for dropping entire seasons of a show at once but has recently split up shows like Arcane and Stranger Things 4.