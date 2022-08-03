Spider-Man Remastered swings onto the Steam Deck with official support

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered swings onto PC next week, and developer Insomniac Games just announced that the game has been verified for Steam Deck. Games that are verified should play great on the handheld gaming PC without having to make any major tweaks, meaning that you’ll likely be able to jump right into the action when Spider-Man Remastered is released.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified! ✅ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 3, 2022

Spider-Man Remastered launches for PC on August 12th, 2022, though it’s not a Steam exclusive — if you prefer the Epic Games Store, you can buy the game there, too. And Insomniac has also confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be coming to PC sometime this fall. Given that Remastered has been verified for Steam Deck ahead of release and that other first-party PC titles from Sony like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn are already verified, it seems like a safe bet that Miles Morales will be, too.