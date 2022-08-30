IFA 2022: all the news from Berlin’s big tech show

Like many tech trade shows, IFA has been more or less on hiatus for a couple of years after being disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2022, Europe’s biggest tech show is back with a vengeance, filling out the halls of Messe Berlin with consumer technology from around the world. While CES has a reputation for being the place where the year’s TVs get announced, and Mobile World Congress is focused on smartphones and wearables, IFA tends to be much broader, encompassing everything from smart home technology to audio.
August 30
JBL’s new earbud charging case has a touchscreen so you can ditch the phone
Allegedly the ‘world’s first’ smart charging case for wireless earbuds
August 30
JBL launches more soundbars with detachable rear speakers
You don’t need to run cables for your apartment home theater
August 26
LG’s latest OLED monitor has a super-quick 240Hz refresh rate
Making it one of the most responsive OLED displays around