The new 8BitDo Ultimate controller comes in October

8BitDo is taking a stab at the pro controller market with the release of the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller, which is currently available for preorder on Amazon and begins shipping on October 28th. 8BitDo’s older controllers like the SN30 Pro and Pro 2 have boasted a broad array of compatibility options thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity, but the Ultimate Controller will be available in three different configurations — Bluetooth ($69.99), 2.4Ghz ($49.99), or wired ($34.99) — based on your preferred console and connectivity method.

The Bluetooth model will also come packaged with a 2.4Ghz wireless adapter and, along with the wired model, is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Windows, Android, and iOS devices. The 2.4Ghz exclusive model won’t be compatible with the Switch, but retains all of the other previous connectivity options.

Previous 8BitDo controllers have iterated on the classic designs from Sega and Nintendo, but the Ultimate controller more closely resembles contemporary models you’d associate with a PlayStation or Xbox, complete with asymmetrical analog sticks and a pair of back paddles for additional inputs. However, the Ultimate Controller will offer a suite of premium features you’d typically find on a controller that costs twice as much. Besides being offered in black, white, and pink colorways, the wireless models of the Ultimate Controller come packaged with their own charging dock.

Perhaps the coolest new feature coming with the new Ultimate controller, however, is 8BitDo’s new controller software suite, which will allow you to remap and tune your controls on PC, Android, and iOS devices. You’ll be able to save your preferences to up to three separate profiles, stored independently on the controller's hardware.

We’re still waiting to get our hands on this controller, but based on its features, the Ultimate Controller seems poised to serve as a more capable alternative to the official Switch Pro controller and a worthy successor to the 8BitDo Pro 2.