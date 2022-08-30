Logitech’s cloud gaming handheld leaks with Android apps and Switch-like UI

Logitech’s new cloud gaming handheld has leaked weeks after the company teased it was working on the new device. Logitech G and Tencent Games confirmed their plans for a dedicated handheld earlier this month, and now Evan Blass has tweeted pictures of the handheld which reveal access to the Google Play store, alongside support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service.

The Logitech G Gaming Handheld looks roughly the same size as a Nintendo Switch, and it even includes a Switch-like UI where you scroll through apps and games. One leaked image shows Chrome and YouTube apps, alongside Xbox, Nvidia, and Steam icons. While Blass tweeted images of the handheld, Logitech was quick to file a DMCA complaint to remove them from Twitter (and thus confirm the authenticity of the device).

Google Play access means this handheld should be capable of running the latest mobile games natively, alongside its focus on cloud gaming. Logitech never mentioned support for Android earlier this month, choosing instead to focus on its support for multiple cloud gaming services.

The white handheld includes two off-set analog thumb sticks, a D-Pad, and Y, B, A, and X buttons. There are also four buttons at the front: Logitech, home, menu, and a context menu button. There are also two bumper buttons and two trigger buttons, much like most modern controllers.

It’s not immediately clear from the leaked images how big the display on the Logitech G Gaming Handheld is, but one image reveals there’s a potential mute switch and microSD card expansion slot.

Logitech’s gaming handheld could be one of the first to use Qualcomm’s new G3x platform. Announced last year, the new G3x chip is designed for Steam Deck-like or Switch-like handhelds, and it has an Adreno GPU capable of running the latest mobile games. We’ve only seen a Razer developer kit device so far running the G3x, complete with a 6.65-inch OLED display that can run at 120Hz.

Either way, Logitech is promising a launch later this year. Logitech’s G Gaming Handheld leak comes months after Valve released its Steam Deck, which has transformed PC gaming on the go. Steam Deck supports cloud gaming services like Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming, but there’s certainly room for an Android alternative that can also run cloud games and isn’t reliant on your phone.