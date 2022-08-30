Sony makes the PS5 lighter just as the price goes up

Sony has once again quietly launched a revised PS5 model that’s more lightweight. Press Start, an Australian-based gaming site, reports that both the disc and digital versions of the PS5 are a lot lighter now, after new models began appearing in Australia this week.

The new disc model (CFI-1202A) now weighs 3.9kg (8.6 pounds), a 7 percent reduction from the 2021 revision (4.2kg / 9.2 pounds) and an even bigger 13 percent reduction from the original model (4.5kg / 9.9 pounds). The digital PS5 has a similar weight loss, with the 2022 revision now weighing 3.4kg (7.5 pounds), down 13 percent from the original weight of 3.9kg (8.6 pounds). The new models mean the disc version of the PS5 now weighs the same as the original digital PS5 model.

Press Start isn’t sure why both models have dropped in weight again. Sony introduced revised PS5 models last year and a change in heatsink made up for the entire weight reduction of 300 grams (0.6 pounds). We’ll need to wait for someone to tear down the new PS5 models to find out what has actually changed inside.

Sony’s new PS5 models come just as the company hikes the price for its consoles outside the US. Sony is increasing its PS5 prices in the UK, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, and Canada. Prices are jumping by 10 percent in Europe, 21 percent in Japan, and by around 6 percent in the UK as inflation rates impact Sony’s gaming business.