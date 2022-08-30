Starlink suffered a global outage overnight

Starlink users around the world complained on Tuesday that Elon Musk’s internet from space service was down. My own Starlink RV service in the Netherlands went down for about 30 minutes. It’s now reporting “Degraded Service” which the SpaceX company is investigating, according to the Starlink app.

My outage began at 3AM ET which coincides with initial reports found on Twitter and Reddit. Starlink users from the US, New Zealand, Mexico, the UK, and beyond all reported outages. Access returned to most as of 7AM ET, although many are still reporting degraded throughput. My own speeds have dropped from around 200Mbps / 30Mbps to 32Mbps / 17Mbps (down / up) at publication time.

Last week SpaceX lowered the monthly subscription prices for Starlink by as much as 50 percent in some regions in response to “local market conditions.” That was followed up by Elon Musk taking the stage with T-Mobile to announce a deal to end mobile dead zones by bringing satellite connectivity to existing phones next year.