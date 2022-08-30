League of Legends’ most coveted trophy is now made by Tiffany

The Summoner’s Cup is arguably the most iconic trophy in all of esports — and now it has a totally new look. The trophy is the prize for the annual world champion in League of Legends, and developer Riot Games teamed up with jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. to refresh its look. The trophy is made of a combination of sterling silver, fine silver, stainless steel, brass, and wood and weighs in at 44 pounds. It also features a new section with the names of previous champions engraved on the bottom, sort of like the video game equivalent of the Stanley Cup.

The new design is much more streamlined compared to the original, which looked like a heavy piece of medieval weaponry. You can check it out in the image below.

While the design will likely be controversial with longtime fans, it’s also part of a trend; Riot previously teamed up with Louis Vuitton on a number of initiatives, including a custom case for the Summoner’s Cup. Tiffany, for its part, does have a long history of crafting trophies in the traditional sports world and last year made the Silver Dragon Cup for the League of Legends Pro League in China.

The 2022 edition of the League of Legends World Championships will take place in North America, with the final match on November 5th.